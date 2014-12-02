Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.06 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.07 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.02 08.06 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.12 08.27 pct 1 MONTH 08.41 08.51 pct 3 MONTH 08.60 08.67 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.012 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.969 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 2 Dec 8.5313 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.2028 pct 182 days t-bill 8.2712 pct 364 days t-bill 8.2131 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.11/08.17 2 Month - 08.05/08.12 3 Month - 08.05/08.11 6 Month - 08.00/08.05 9 Month - 07.80/07.86 1 Year - 07.75/07.77 2 Year - 07.29/07.32 3 Year - 07.13/07.17 4 Year - 07.10/07.13 5 Year - 07.10/07.13 7 Year - 07.09/07.17 10 Year - 07.09/07.17 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.