Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.05 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.05 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.01 08.05 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.28 08.37 pct 1 MONTH 08.43 08.54 pct 3 MONTH 08.60 08.72 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.964 pct(1225 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.973 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 3 Dec 8.5125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.2213 pct 182 days t-bill 8.2716 pct 364 days t-bill 8.2231 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.14/08.20 2 Month - 08.08/08.14 3 Month - 08.07/08.13 6 Month - 08.06/08.10 9 Month - 07.90/07.94 1 Year - 07.84/07.86 2 Year - 07.40/07.43 3 Year - 07.23/07.26 4 Year - 07.19/07.22 5 Year - 07.20/07.22 7 Year - 07.18/07.26 10 Year - 07.17/07.25 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.