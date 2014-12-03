Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.05
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.05 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.05 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.01 08.05 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.28 08.37 pct
1 MONTH 08.43 08.54 pct
3 MONTH 08.60 08.72 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.964 pct(1225 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.973 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 3 Dec 8.5125 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.2213 pct
182 days t-bill 8.2716 pct
364 days t-bill 8.2231 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.14/08.20
2 Month - 08.08/08.14
3 Month - 08.07/08.13
6 Month - 08.06/08.10
9 Month - 07.90/07.94
1 Year - 07.84/07.86
2 Year - 07.40/07.43
3 Year - 07.23/07.26
4 Year - 07.19/07.22
5 Year - 07.20/07.22
7 Year - 07.18/07.26
10 Year - 07.17/07.25
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.