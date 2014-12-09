Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.20-08.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.06 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.05 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.02 08.06 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.23 08.39 pct 1 MONTH 08.28 08.49 pct 3 MONTH 08.37 08.58 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.899 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.902 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 9 Dec 8.4875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.2347 pct 182 days t-bill 8.2929 pct 364 days t-bill 8.2254 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.16/08.23 2 Month - 08.07/08.14 3 Month - 08.05/08.12 6 Month - 08.02/08.07 9 Month - 07.85/07.89 1 Year - 07.78/07.80 2 Year - 07.35/07.38 3 Year - 07.18/07.21 4 Year - 07.16/07.18 5 Year - 07.16/07.18 7 Year - 07.14/07.22 10 Year - 07.13/07.21 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.