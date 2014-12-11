Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.90-07.95 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.08 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.06 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.05 08.09 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.12 08.31 pct 1 MONTH 08.23 08.41 pct 3 MONTH 08.38 08.55 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.880 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.866 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 11 Dec 8.5175 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.2248 pct 182 days t-bill 8.3000 pct 364 days t-bill 8.2249 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.15/08.22 2 Month - 08.06/08.12 3 Month - 08.04/08.08 6 Month - 08.01/08.04 9 Month - 07.83/07.87 1 Year - 07.74/07.76 2 Year - 07.30/07.32 3 Year - 07.13/07.15 4 Year - 07.10/07.13 5 Year - 07.12/07.13 7 Year - 07.10/07.18 10 Year - 07.09/07.17 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.