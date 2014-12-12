Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.95-08.00
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.01 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.01 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.01 08.06 pct
3 DAY 08.01 08.05 pct
14 DAY 08.17 08.32 pct
1 MONTH 08.24 08.41 pct
3 MONTH 08.33 08.52 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.837 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.831 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Dec 8.5000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.2225 pct
182 days t-bill 8.2309 pct
364 days t-bill 8.1745 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.14/08.21
2 Month - 08.04/08.10
3 Month - 08.03/08.08
6 Month - 07.99/08.04
9 Month - 07.82/07.86
1 Year - 07.73/07.75
2 Year - 07.28/07.31
3 Year - 07.11/07.15
4 Year - 07.09/07.12
5 Year - 07.10/07.12
7 Year - 07.08/07.16
10 Year - 07.07/07.15
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.