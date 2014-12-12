Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.95-08.00 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.01 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.01 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.01 08.06 pct 3 DAY 08.01 08.05 pct 14 DAY 08.17 08.32 pct 1 MONTH 08.24 08.41 pct 3 MONTH 08.33 08.52 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.837 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.831 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Dec 8.5000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.2225 pct 182 days t-bill 8.2309 pct 364 days t-bill 8.1745 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.14/08.21 2 Month - 08.04/08.10 3 Month - 08.03/08.08 6 Month - 07.99/08.04 9 Month - 07.82/07.86 1 Year - 07.73/07.75 2 Year - 07.28/07.31 3 Year - 07.11/07.15 4 Year - 07.09/07.12 5 Year - 07.10/07.12 7 Year - 07.08/07.16 10 Year - 07.07/07.15 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.