Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.05
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.38 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.29 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.26 08.31 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.27 08.37 pct
1 MONTH 08.33 08.43 pct
3 MONTH 08.45 08.56 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.799 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.835 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 15 Dec 8.4750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.2097 pct
182 days t-bill 8.2154 pct
364 days t-bill 8.1495 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.14/08.20
2 Month - 08.06/08.13
3 Month - 08.04/08.07
6 Month - 08.02/08.04
9 Month - 07.82/07.87
1 Year - 07.76/07.78
2 Year - 07.31/07.33
3 Year - 07.13/07.16
4 Year - 07.11/07.14
5 Year - 07.12/07.14
7 Year - 07.09/07.17
10 Year - 07.09/07.17
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.