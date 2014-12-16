Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.45-08.50
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.44 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.47 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.40 08.45 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.19 08.39 pct
1 MONTH 08.29 08.47 pct
3 MONTH 08.42 08.56 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.940 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.989 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 16 Dec 8.5125 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.2238 pct
182 days t-bill 8.2452 pct
364 days t-bill 8.1726 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.18/08.26
2 Month - 08.13/08.20
3 Month - 08.13/08.20
6 Month - 08.14/08.19
9 Month - 07.98/08.02
1 Year - 07.91/07.95
2 Year - 07.48/07.52
3 Year - 07.33/07.37
4 Year - 07.31/07.35
5 Year - 07.31/07.35
7 Year - 07.30/07.38
10 Year - 07.29/07.37
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.