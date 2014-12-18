Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.05
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.61 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.75 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.62 08.68 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.35 08.47 pct
1 MONTH 08.42 08.54 pct
3 MONTH 08.52 08.63 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.918 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.931 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 18 Dec 8.5500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.3243 pct
182 days t-bill 8.3575 pct
364 days t-bill 8.2399 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.15/08.22
2 Month - 08.11/08.18
3 Month - 08.09/08.16
6 Month - 08.09/08.13
9 Month - 07.89/07.93
1 Year - 07.85/07.87
2 Year - 07.44/07.47
3 Year - 07.30/07.32
4 Year - 07.27/07.31
5 Year - 07.28/07.30
7 Year - 07.26/07.34
10 Year - 07.25/07.33
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.