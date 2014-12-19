Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.51 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.45 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.11 08.18 pct 3 DAY 08.47 08.52 pct 14 DAY 08.28 08.41 pct 1 MONTH 08.43 08.54 pct 3 MONTH 08.49 08.60 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.935 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.962 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 19 Dec 8.5750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.3275 pct 182 days t-bill 8.3494 pct 364 days t-bill 8.2317 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.17/08.25 2 Month - 08.14/08.21 3 Month - 08.12/08.18 6 Month - 08.11/08.16 9 Month - 07.92/07.96 1 Year - 07.89/07.91 2 Year - 07.48/07.51 3 Year - 07.36/07.38 4 Year - 07.32/07.35 5 Year - 07.33/07.35 7 Year - 07.31/07.39 10 Year - 07.30/07.38 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.