Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.28 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.27 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.26 08.31 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.39 08.44 pct 1 MONTH 08.54 08.59 pct 3 MONTH 08.63 08.67 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.935 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.922 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 23 Dec 8.6125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.3050 pct 182 days t-bill 8.3229 pct 364 days t-bill 8.2444 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.16/08.23 2 Month - 08.12/08.20 3 Month - 08.09/08.14 6 Month - 08.09/08.14 9 Month - 07.88/07.92 1 Year - 07.85/07.87 2 Year - 07.43/07.45 3 Year - 07.30/07.32 4 Year - 07.26/07.29 5 Year - 07.27/07.29 7 Year - 07.25/07.33 10 Year - 07.24/07.32 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.