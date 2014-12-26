Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.05
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.20 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.19 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.43 07.55 pct
3 DAY 08.15 08.20 pct
14 DAY 08.34 08.45 pct
1 MONTH 08.42 08.53 pct
3 MONTH 08.50 08.61 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.973 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.981 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 26 Dec 8.6875 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.3475 pct
182 days t-bill 8.2964 pct
364 days t-bill 8.2146 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.15/08.21
2 Month - 08.12/08.19
3 Month - 08.10/08.15
6 Month - 08.10/08.14
9 Month - 07.89/07.92
1 Year - 07.86/07.88
2 Year - 07.45/07.47
3 Year - 07.33/07.34
4 Year - 07.29/07.31
5 Year - 07.29/07.31
7 Year - 07.27/07.35
10 Year - 07.27/07.34
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.