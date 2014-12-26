Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.20 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.19 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.43 07.55 pct 3 DAY 08.15 08.20 pct 14 DAY 08.34 08.45 pct 1 MONTH 08.42 08.53 pct 3 MONTH 08.50 08.61 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.973 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.981 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 26 Dec 8.6875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.3475 pct 182 days t-bill 8.2964 pct 364 days t-bill 8.2146 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.15/08.21 2 Month - 08.12/08.19 3 Month - 08.10/08.15 6 Month - 08.10/08.14 9 Month - 07.89/07.92 1 Year - 07.86/07.88 2 Year - 07.45/07.47 3 Year - 07.33/07.34 4 Year - 07.29/07.31 5 Year - 07.29/07.31 7 Year - 07.27/07.35 10 Year - 07.27/07.34 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.