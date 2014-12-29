Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.20-08.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.39 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.32 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.29 08.35 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.34 08.47 pct 1 MONTH 08.45 08.57 pct 3 MONTH 08.51 08.63 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.936 pct(1225 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.929 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 29 Dec 8.6375 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.3609 pct 182 days t-bill 8.2898 pct 364 days t-bill 8.2031 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.11/08.17 2 Month - 08.05/08.12 3 Month - 08.03/08.08 6 Month - 08.03/08.07 9 Month - 07.82/07.88 1 Year - 07.81/07.82 2 Year - 07.38/07.41 3 Year - 07.25/07.29 4 Year - 07.22/07.26 5 Year - 07.22/07.25 7 Year - 07.21/07.27 10 Year - 07.20/07.26 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.