Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.10-08.15 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.49 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.51 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.43 08.49 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.34 08.48 pct 1 MONTH 08.43 08.57 pct 3 MONTH 08.48 08.62 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.882 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.873 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 30 Dec 8.6313 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.3297 pct 182 days t-bill 8.3093 pct 364 days t-bill 8.2226 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.10/08.16 2 Month - 08.05/08.12 3 Month - 07.97/08.03 6 Month - 07.95/08.00 9 Month - 07.76/07.81 1 Year - 07.76/07.78 2 Year - 07.34/07.36 3 Year - 07.22/07.25 4 Year - 07.18/07.22 5 Year - 07.19/07.21 7 Year - 07.17/07.23 10 Year - 07.16/07.22 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.