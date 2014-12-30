Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.10-08.15
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.49 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.51 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.43 08.49 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.34 08.48 pct
1 MONTH 08.43 08.57 pct
3 MONTH 08.48 08.62 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.882 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.873 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 30 Dec 8.6313 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.3297 pct
182 days t-bill 8.3093 pct
364 days t-bill 8.2226 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.10/08.16
2 Month - 08.05/08.12
3 Month - 07.97/08.03
6 Month - 07.95/08.00
9 Month - 07.76/07.81
1 Year - 07.76/07.78
2 Year - 07.34/07.36
3 Year - 07.22/07.25
4 Year - 07.18/07.22
5 Year - 07.19/07.21
7 Year - 07.17/07.23
10 Year - 07.16/07.22
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.