Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.95-09.00
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.00 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.02 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.94 09.01 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.39 08.52 pct
1 MONTH 08.46 08.59 pct
3 MONTH 08.54 08.65 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.864 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.857 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 31 Dec 8.6500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.3106 pct
182 days t-bill 8.2851 pct
364 days t-bill 8.2101 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.10/08.15
2 Month - 08.06/08.12
3 Month - 08.24/08.26
6 Month - 07.97/08.00
9 Month - 07.79/07.81
1 Year - 07.76/07.77
2 Year - 07.35/07.36
3 Year - 07.23/07.26
4 Year - 07.19/07.23
5 Year - 07.19/07.21
7 Year - 07.17/07.24
10 Year - 07.17/07.23
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.