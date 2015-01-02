Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.10-07.20 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.01 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.04 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.95 08.00 pct 3 DAY 08.01 08.06 pct 14 DAY 08.25 08.38 pct 1 MONTH 08.33 08.45 pct 3 MONTH 08.51 08.61 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.884 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.874 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 2 Jan 8.6875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.2288 pct 182 days t-bill 8.2825 pct 364 days t-bill 8.1361 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.09/08.15 2 Month - 08.05/08.11 3 Month - 08.24/08.27 6 Month - 07.95/07.98 9 Month - 07.79/07.83 1 Year - 07.75/07.78 2 Year - 07.36/07.39 3 Year - 07.27/07.30 4 Year - 07.23/07.26 5 Year - 07.23/07.25 7 Year - 07.21/07.27 10 Year - 07.21/07.26 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.