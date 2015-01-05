Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.95-09.00 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.02 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.02 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.00 08.04 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.32 08.42 pct 1 MONTH 08.37 08.47 pct 3 MONTH 08.48 08.59 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.864 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.892 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 5 Jan 8.8500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.2492 pct 182 days t-bill 8.2971 pct 364 days t-bill 8.1208 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.08/08.15 2 Month - 08.04/08.11 3 Month - 08.22/08.26 6 Month - 07.95/07.99 9 Month - 07.78/07.82 1 Year - 07.76/07.78 2 Year - 07.36/07.39 3 Year - 07.25/07.27 4 Year - 07.21/07.24 5 Year - 07.22/07.24 7 Year - 07.20/07.28 10 Year - 07.19/07.27 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.