Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.45-07.55 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.28 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.22 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.24 08.28 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.34 08.41 pct 1 MONTH 08.40 08.47 pct 3 MONTH 08.51 08.58 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.906 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.902 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 6 Jan 8.8125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.2563 pct 182 days t-bill 8.2805 pct 364 days t-bill 8.1495 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.08/08.16 2 Month - 08.04/08.12 3 Month - 08.23/08.28 6 Month - 07.96/07.99 9 Month - 07.79/07.84 1 Year - 07.76/07.77 2 Year - 07.37/07.39 3 Year - 07.24/07.26 4 Year - 07.20/07.23 5 Year - 07.20/07.23 7 Year - 07.18/07.26 10 Year - 07.18/07.26 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.