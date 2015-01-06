Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.45-07.55
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.28 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.22 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.24 08.28 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.34 08.41 pct
1 MONTH 08.40 08.47 pct
3 MONTH 08.51 08.58 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.906 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.902 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 6 Jan 8.8125 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.2563 pct
182 days t-bill 8.2805 pct
364 days t-bill 8.1495 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.08/08.16
2 Month - 08.04/08.12
3 Month - 08.23/08.28
6 Month - 07.96/07.99
9 Month - 07.79/07.84
1 Year - 07.76/07.77
2 Year - 07.37/07.39
3 Year - 07.24/07.26
4 Year - 07.20/07.23
5 Year - 07.20/07.23
7 Year - 07.18/07.26
10 Year - 07.18/07.26
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.