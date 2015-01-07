Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.12 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.14 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.13 08.17 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.33 08.42 pct 1 MONTH 08.41 08.50 pct 3 MONTH 08.51 08.59 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.883 pct(1225 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.859 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 7 Jan 8.7875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.2769 pct 182 days t-bill 8.3056 pct 364 days t-bill 8.1436 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.06/08.14 2 Month - 08.02/08.09 3 Month - 08.22/08.27 6 Month - 07.93/07.98 9 Month - 07.74/07.78 1 Year - 07.70/07.73 2 Year - 07.29/07.32 3 Year - 07.13/07.15 4 Year - 07.09/07.12 5 Year - 07.09/07.11 7 Year - 07.07/07.15 10 Year - 07.06/07.14 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.