Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.20-08.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.15 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.15 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.12 08.16 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.28 08.38 pct 1 MONTH 08.40 08.49 pct 3 MONTH 08.53 08.63 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.806 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.810 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Jan 8.8750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.2982 pct 182 days t-bill 8.2434 pct 364 days t-bill 8.1217 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.02/08.10 2 Month - 07.95/08.02 3 Month - 08.19/08.23 6 Month - 07.87/07.92 9 Month - 07.68/07.71 1 Year - 07.65/07.67 2 Year - 07.22/07.24 3 Year - 07.04/07.06 4 Year - 06.98/07.02 5 Year - 06.98/07.01 7 Year - 06.96/07.04 10 Year - 06.96/07.04 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.