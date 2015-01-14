Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.50-07.60 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.35 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.32 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.30 08.35 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.33 08.43 pct 1 MONTH 08.43 08.52 pct 3 MONTH 08.58 08.67 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.773 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.775 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 14 Jan 8.7950 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.3088 pct 182 days t-bill 8.2373 pct 364 days t-bill 8.0426 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.95/08.02 2 Month - 07.90/07.98 3 Month - 08.12/08.16 6 Month - 07.80/07.84 9 Month - 07.65/07.69 1 Year - 07.63/07.65 2 Year - 07.19/07.21 3 Year - 07.01/07.03 4 Year - 06.95/06.97 5 Year - 06.95/06.97 7 Year - 06.93/07.01 10 Year - 06.93/07.01 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.