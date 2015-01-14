Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.50-07.60
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.35 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.32 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.30 08.35 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.33 08.43 pct
1 MONTH 08.43 08.52 pct
3 MONTH 08.58 08.67 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.773 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.775 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 14 Jan 8.7950 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.3088 pct
182 days t-bill 8.2373 pct
364 days t-bill 8.0426 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.95/08.02
2 Month - 07.90/07.98
3 Month - 08.12/08.16
6 Month - 07.80/07.84
9 Month - 07.65/07.69
1 Year - 07.63/07.65
2 Year - 07.19/07.21
3 Year - 07.01/07.03
4 Year - 06.95/06.97
5 Year - 06.95/06.97
7 Year - 06.93/07.01
10 Year - 06.93/07.01
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.