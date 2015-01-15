Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.70-07.75
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.08 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.03 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 07.95 08.02 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.19 08.34 pct
1 MONTH 08.29 08.42 pct
3 MONTH 08.43 08.57 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.677 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.696 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 15 Jan 8.7000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.1123 pct
182 days t-bill 7.9755 pct
364 days t-bill 7.8730 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.84/07.89
2 Month - 07.79/07.86
3 Month - 08.00/08.04
6 Month - 07.69/07.73
9 Month - 07.53/07.56
1 Year - 07.53/07.55
2 Year - 07.10/07.12
3 Year - 06.93/06.96
4 Year - 06.90/06.92
5 Year - 06.90/06.92
7 Year - 06.87/06.95
10 Year - 06.86/06.94
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.