Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.50-07.60 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.06 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.04 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.90 07.97 pct 3 DAY 08.01 08.06 pct 14 DAY 08.18 08.31 pct 1 MONTH 08.28 08.42 pct 3 MONTH 08.44 08.57 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.688 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.706 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 16 Jan 8.6750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.1500 pct 182 days t-bill 8.0000 pct 364 days t-bill 7.8975 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.84/07.91 2 Month - 07.77/07.83 3 Month - 07.98/08.03 6 Month - 07.67/07.72 9 Month - 07.49/07.54 1 Year - 07.50/07.52 2 Year - 07.06/07.08 3 Year - 06.88/06.90 4 Year - 06.82/06.85 5 Year - 06.82/06.84 7 Year - 06.80/06.88 10 Year - 06.79/06.87 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.