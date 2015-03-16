Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.60-06.65
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.96 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.93 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.93 08.00 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.06 08.18 pct
1 MONTH 08.43 08.56 pct
3 MONTH 08.44 08.58 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.792 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.806 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 16 Mar 8.9750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.3191 pct
182 days t-bill 8.1690 pct
364 days t-bill 7.9870 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.80/08.85
2 Month - 08.19/08.23
3 Month - 07.98/08.02
6 Month - 07.73/07.76
9 Month - 07.66/07.69
1 Year - 07.66/07.67
2 Year - 07.28/07.30
3 Year - 07.18/07.20
4 Year - 07.13/07.15
5 Year - 07.13/07.15
7 Year - 07.12/07.19
10 Year - 07.11/07.18
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.