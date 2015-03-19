Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.70-07.75
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.47 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.51 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.46 07.52 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.04 08.19 pct
1 MONTH 08.45 08.60 pct
3 MONTH 08.46 08.62 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.756 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.756 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 19 Mar 8.9750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.2584 pct
182 days t-bill 8.1145 pct
364 days t-bill 7.9752 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.67/08.74
2 Month - 08.08/08.14
3 Month - 07.90/07.95
6 Month - 07.65/07.69
9 Month - 07.57/07.61
1 Year - 07.57/07.59
2 Year - 07.18/07.20
3 Year - 07.06/07.09
4 Year - 07.01/07.03
5 Year - 07.01/07.03
7 Year - 06.99/07.07
10 Year - 06.98/07.06
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.