Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.70-07.75 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.47 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.51 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.46 07.52 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.04 08.19 pct 1 MONTH 08.45 08.60 pct 3 MONTH 08.46 08.62 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.756 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.756 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 19 Mar 8.9750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.2584 pct 182 days t-bill 8.1145 pct 364 days t-bill 7.9752 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.67/08.74 2 Month - 08.08/08.14 3 Month - 07.90/07.95 6 Month - 07.65/07.69 9 Month - 07.57/07.61 1 Year - 07.57/07.59 2 Year - 07.18/07.20 3 Year - 07.06/07.09 4 Year - 07.01/07.03 5 Year - 07.01/07.03 7 Year - 06.99/07.07 10 Year - 06.98/07.06 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.