Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.80-07.90
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.54 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.80 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT xx.xx xx.xx pct
3 DAY 07.47 07.51 pct
14 DAY 08.04 08.19 pct
1 MONTH 08.47 08.62 pct
3 MONTH 08.46 08.61 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.748 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.747 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 20 Mar 8.9500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.2713 pct
182 days t-bill 8.1064 pct
364 days t-bill 7.9741 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.60/08.68
2 Month - 08.06/08.13
3 Month - 07.85/07.92
6 Month - 07.62/07.67
9 Month - 07.53/07.58
1 Year - 07.53/07.56
2 Year - 07.15/07.18
3 Year - 07.04/07.07
4 Year - 07.00/07.03
5 Year - 07.01/07.03
7 Year - 06.99/07.07
10 Year - 06.98/07.06
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.