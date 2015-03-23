Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.90-07.00
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.77 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.66 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.76 07.81 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.04 08.19 pct
1 MONTH 08.47 08.62 pct
3 MONTH 08.46 08.60 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.739 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.753 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 23 Mar 9.0000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.2357 pct
182 days t-bill 8.1000 pct
364 days t-bill 7.9445 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.57/08.65
2 Month - 08.04/08.12
3 Month - 07.85/07.93
6 Month - 07.63/07.69
9 Month - 07.53/07.59
1 Year - 07.54/07.56
2 Year - 07.15/07.18
3 Year - 07.05/07.08
4 Year - 07.00/07.04
5 Year - 07.00/07.03
7 Year - 06.98/07.06
10 Year - 06.97/07.05
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.