Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.15-08.20 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.73 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.69 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.69 07.74 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 07.76 07.85 pct 1 MONTH 07.96 08.06 pct 3 MONTH 08.24 08.34 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.924 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.889 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 11 May 8.7875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.8872 pct 182 days t-bill 7.9241 pct 364 days t-bill 7.8981 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.58/07.66 2 Month - 07.55/07.62 3 Month - 07.52/07.59 6 Month - 07.49/07.54 9 Month - 07.49/07.54 1 Year - 07.54/07.57 2 Year - 07.26/07.28 3 Year - 07.19/07.21 4 Year - 07.16/07.18 5 Year - 07.16/07.19 7 Year - 07.14/07.22 10 Year - 07.13/07.21 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.