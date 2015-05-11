Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.15-08.20
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.73 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.69 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.69 07.74 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 07.76 07.85 pct
1 MONTH 07.96 08.06 pct
3 MONTH 08.24 08.34 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.924 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.889 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 11 May 8.7875 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.8872 pct
182 days t-bill 7.9241 pct
364 days t-bill 7.8981 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.58/07.66
2 Month - 07.55/07.62
3 Month - 07.52/07.59
6 Month - 07.49/07.54
9 Month - 07.49/07.54
1 Year - 07.54/07.57
2 Year - 07.26/07.28
3 Year - 07.19/07.21
4 Year - 07.16/07.18
5 Year - 07.16/07.19
7 Year - 07.14/07.22
10 Year - 07.13/07.21
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.