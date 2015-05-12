Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.55-06.60 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.73 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.69 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.70 07.75 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 07.83 07.92 pct 1 MONTH 07.94 08.05 pct 3 MONTH 08.24 08.34 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.942 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.950 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 May 8.7250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.9000 pct 182 days t-bill 7.9000 pct 364 days t-bill 7.9571 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.58/07.66 2 Month - 07.55/07.62 3 Month - 07.53/07.60 6 Month - 07.51/07.57 9 Month - 07.52/07.57 1 Year - 07.58/07.60 2 Year - 07.29/07.32 3 Year - 07.23/07.25 4 Year - 07.19/07.23 5 Year - 07.21/07.23 7 Year - 07.18/07.26 10 Year - 07.17/07.25 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.