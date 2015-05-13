Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.73 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.70 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.67 07.70 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 07.82 07.93 pct 1 MONTH 07.95 08.09 pct 3 MONTH 08.23 08.34 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.983 pct(1225 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.957 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 13 May 8.7250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.9066 pct 182 days t-bill 7.9424 pct 364 days t-bill 7.9637 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.57/07.63 2 Month - 07.53/07.59 3 Month - 07.51/07.57 6 Month - 07.50/07.55 9 Month - 07.50/07.55 1 Year - 07.56/07.58 2 Year - 07.29/07.32 3 Year - 07.22/07.24 4 Year - 07.21/07.23 5 Year - 07.21/07.24 7 Year - 07.20/07.28 10 Year - 07.19/07.27 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.