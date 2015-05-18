Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.80-07.85
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.71 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.70 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.68 07.73 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 07.79 07.91 pct
1 MONTH 07.96 08.08 pct
3 MONTH 08.24 08.35 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.904 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.901 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 18 May 8.6375 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.9000 pct
182 days t-bill 7.8984 pct
364 days t-bill 7.9346 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.55/07.62
2 Month - 07.50/07.57
3 Month - 07.47/07.54
6 Month - 07.46/07.51
9 Month - 07.46/07.51
1 Year - 07.49/07.51
2 Year - 07.23/07.25
3 Year - 07.16/07.18
4 Year - 07.15/07.18
5 Year - 07.15/07.17
7 Year - 07.13/07.21
10 Year - 07.12/07.20
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.