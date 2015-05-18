Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.80-07.85 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.71 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.70 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.68 07.73 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 07.79 07.91 pct 1 MONTH 07.96 08.08 pct 3 MONTH 08.24 08.35 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.904 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.901 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 18 May 8.6375 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.9000 pct 182 days t-bill 7.8984 pct 364 days t-bill 7.9346 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.55/07.62 2 Month - 07.50/07.57 3 Month - 07.47/07.54 6 Month - 07.46/07.51 9 Month - 07.46/07.51 1 Year - 07.49/07.51 2 Year - 07.23/07.25 3 Year - 07.16/07.18 4 Year - 07.15/07.18 5 Year - 07.15/07.17 7 Year - 07.13/07.21 10 Year - 07.12/07.20 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.