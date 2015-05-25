Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.45-07.50
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.70 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.70 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 07.69 07.73 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 07.79 07.92 pct
1 MONTH 07.95 08.08 pct
3 MONTH 08.17 08.27 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.865 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.865 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 25 May 8.3875 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.7994 pct
182 days t-bill 7.8231 pct
364 days t-bill 7.8400 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.48/07.55
2 Month - 07.46/07.52
3 Month - 07.45/07.51
6 Month - 07.45/07.50
9 Month - 07.45/07.50
1 Year - 07.49/07.50
2 Year - 07.21/07.23
3 Year - 07.12/07.14
4 Year - 07.10/07.12
5 Year - 07.10/07.12
7 Year - 07.08/07.16
10 Year - 07.07/07.15
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.