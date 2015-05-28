Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.55-07.60
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.70 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.70 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 07.67 07.72 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 07.86 07.98 pct
1 MONTH 07.96 08.08 pct
3 MONTH 08.15 08.26 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.859 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.856 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 28 May 8.2375 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.7976 pct
182 days t-bill 7.8098 pct
364 days t-bill 7.8049 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.45/07.51
2 Month - 07.43/07.49
3 Month - 07.43/07.48
6 Month - 07.42/07.47
9 Month - 07.43/07.47
1 Year - 07.48/07.50
2 Year - 07.20/07.23
3 Year - 07.12/07.14
4 Year - 07.11/07.13
5 Year - 07.11/07.13
7 Year - 07.09/07.17
10 Year - 07.08/07.16
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.