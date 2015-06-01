BRIEF-IDBI Bank says India cenbank initiated 'prompt corrective action' for lender - stock exchange
* IDBI Bank says India cenbank has initiated 'prompt corrective action' for lender on high bad loans, negative return on assets - stock exchange
Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.80-06.85 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.68 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.69 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.64 07.70 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 07.88 07.99 pct 1 MONTH 07.96 08.08 pct 3 MONTH 08.14 08.26 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.821 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.822 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 1 Jun 8.2500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.7502 pct 182 days t-bill 7.7529 pct 364 days t-bill 7.7683 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.41/07.46 2 Month - 07.41/07.46 3 Month - 07.41/07.46 6 Month - 07.41/07.45 9 Month - 07.42/07.47 1 Year - 07.47/07.49 2 Year - 07.19/07.21 3 Year - 07.12/07.14 4 Year - 07.10/07.12 5 Year - 07.10/07.12 7 Year - 07.08/07.16 10 Year - 07.07/07.15 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.
