Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.25-06.30 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.57 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.53 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.54 07.60 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 07.64 07.75 pct 1 MONTH 07.77 07.88 pct 3 MONTH 07.92 08.02 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.859 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.933 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 2 Jun 8.2000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.7088 pct 182 days t-bill 7.7038 pct 364 days t-bill 7.7229 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.34/07.42 2 Month - 07.37/07.44 3 Month - 07.39/07.45 6 Month - 07.45/07.50 9 Month - 07.45/07.51 1 Year - 07.53/07.55 2 Year - 07.27/07.29 3 Year - 07.21/07.24 4 Year - 07.18/07.21 5 Year - 07.20/07.22 7 Year - 07.18/07.26 10 Year - 07.17/07.25 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.