BUZZ-India's UB Group firms surge on Heineken stake hike report
** Shares of United Breweries Ltd and United Breweries Holdings Ltd surge as much as 6.2 pct and 9.9 pct respectively
Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.25-07.30 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.15 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.17 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.11 07.16 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 07.55 07.69 pct 1 MONTH 07.78 07.90 pct 3 MONTH 07.91 08.02 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.991 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.011 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 4 Jun 8.2000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.6214 pct 182 days t-bill 7.6514 pct 364 days t-bill 7.6500 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.30/07.38 2 Month - 07.32/07.39 3 Month - 07.36/07.42 6 Month - 07.47/07.51 9 Month - 07.49/07.54 1 Year - 07.57/07.59 2 Year - 07.33/07.35 3 Year - 07.31/07.33 4 Year - 07.31/07.33 5 Year - 07.31/07.33 7 Year - 07.30/07.38 10 Year - 07.30/07.38 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.
** Shares of United Breweries Ltd and United Breweries Holdings Ltd surge as much as 6.2 pct and 9.9 pct respectively
(Adds text, updates prices) By Shashwat Pradhan May 3 Most Asian currencies crept higher on Wednesday as strong manufacturing activity across the regional economies spurred risk appetite, but dollar losses were contained as investors expect the Federal Reserve could possibly signal a June rate increase later in the day. Factories across much of Asia got off to a solid start in the second quarter, buoyed by strong global demand, particularly for hi-tech gadgets which are