Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.05
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.31 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.35 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.28 07.33 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 07.48 07.58 pct
1 MONTH 07.73 07.84 pct
3 MONTH 07.85 07.97 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.784 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.789 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 9 Jun 8.1625 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.6525 pct
182 days t-bill 7.6894 pct
364 days t-bill 7.7050 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.33/07.39
2 Month - 07.35/07.41
3 Month - 07.37/07.43
6 Month - 07.46/07.51
9 Month - 07.48/07.53
1 Year - 07.55/07.57
2 Year - 07.28/07.30
3 Year - 07.27/07.29
4 Year - 07.26/07.28
5 Year - 07.26/07.28
7 Year - 07.26/07.34
10 Year - 07.26/07.34
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.