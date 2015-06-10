Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.25-06.30 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.42 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.34 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.36 07.41 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 07.49 07.59 pct 1 MONTH 07.73 07.83 pct 3 MONTH 07.85 07.95 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.806 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.826 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 10 Jun 8.1700 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.6608 pct 182 days t-bill 7.6827 pct 364 days t-bill 7.7261 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.33/07.41 2 Month - 07.37/07.43 3 Month - 07.39/07.44 6 Month - 07.49/07.53 9 Month - 07.52/07.56 1 Year - 07.58/07.60 2 Year - 07.33/07.35 3 Year - 07.32/07.34 4 Year - 07.31/07.33 5 Year - 07.31/07.33 7 Year - 07.30/07.38 10 Year - 07.30/07.38 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.