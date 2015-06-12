Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.10-07.15 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.27 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.24 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.20 07.25 pct 3 DAY 07.23 07.28 pct 14 DAY 07.60 07.68 pct 1 MONTH 07.79 07.86 pct 3 MONTH 07.93 07.99 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.873 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.891 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Jun 8.1375 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.6758 pct 182 days t-bill 7.7089 pct 364 days t-bill 7.7248 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.33/07.39 2 Month - 07.36/07.41 3 Month - 07.39/07.43 6 Month - 07.47/07.51 9 Month - 07.52/07.57 1 Year - 07.59/07.61 2 Year - 07.33/07.36 3 Year - 07.33/07.35 4 Year - 07.33/07.35 5 Year - 07.33/07.35 7 Year - 07.32/07.40 10 Year - 07.32/07.40 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.