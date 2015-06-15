Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.05
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.20 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.24 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 07.20 07.25 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 07.59 07.70 pct
1 MONTH 07.79 07.89 pct
3 MONTH 07.89 07.98 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.848 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.867 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 15 Jun 8.1500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.6785 pct
182 days t-bill 7.6868 pct
364 days t-bill 7.7254 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.30/07.38
2 Month - 07.34/07.41
3 Month - 07.36/07.43
6 Month - 07.44/07.50
9 Month - 07.49/07.54
1 Year - 07.56/07.58
2 Year - 07.29/07.32
3 Year - 07.29/07.31
4 Year - 07.28/07.31
5 Year - 07.29/07.31
7 Year - 07.28/07.36
10 Year - 07.28/07.36
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.