Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.30-06.35
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.26 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.21 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 07.21 07.25 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 07.73 07.82 pct
1 MONTH 07.86 07.95 pct
3 MONTH 07.98 08.05 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.842 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.851 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 17 Jun 8.1250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.6854 pct
182 days t-bill 7.7040 pct
364 days t-bill 7.7202 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.30/07.38
2 Month - 07.34/07.41
3 Month - 07.36/07.43
6 Month - 07.45/07.51
9 Month - 07.50/07.55
1 Year - 07.57/07.60
2 Year - 07.30/07.33
3 Year - 07.30/07.33
4 Year - 07.30/07.33
5 Year - 07.30/07.33
7 Year - 07.29/07.37
10 Year - 07.29/07.37
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.