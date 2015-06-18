BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.25-06.30 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.21 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.20 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.18 07.23 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 07.66 07.81 pct 1 MONTH 07.87 07.95 pct 3 MONTH 07.99 08.06 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.776 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.761 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 18 Jun 8.0875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.6266 pct 182 days t-bill 7.7051 pct 364 days t-bill 7.7208 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.29/07.36 2 Month - 07.33/07.40 3 Month - 07.36/07.42 6 Month - 07.44/07.49 9 Month - 07.47/07.52 1 Year - 07.53/07.55 2 Year - 07.23/07.26 3 Year - 07.20/07.23 4 Year - 07.20/07.23 5 Year - 07.21/07.23 7 Year - 07.19/07.27 10 Year - 07.19/07.27 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)