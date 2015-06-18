Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.25-06.30 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.21 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.20 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.18 07.23 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 07.66 07.81 pct 1 MONTH 07.87 07.95 pct 3 MONTH 07.99 08.06 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.776 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.761 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 18 Jun 8.0875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.6266 pct 182 days t-bill 7.7051 pct 364 days t-bill 7.7208 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.29/07.36 2 Month - 07.33/07.40 3 Month - 07.36/07.42 6 Month - 07.44/07.49 9 Month - 07.47/07.52 1 Year - 07.53/07.55 2 Year - 07.23/07.26 3 Year - 07.20/07.23 4 Year - 07.20/07.23 5 Year - 07.21/07.23 7 Year - 07.19/07.27 10 Year - 07.19/07.27 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.