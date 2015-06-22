Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.20-07.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.18 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.20 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.16 07.21 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 07.74 07.84 pct 1 MONTH 07.89 07.98 pct 3 MONTH 08.01 08.09 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.706 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.735 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 22 Jun 8.1075 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.6368 pct 182 days t-bill 7.6729 pct 364 days t-bill 7.7000 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.28/07.36 2 Month - 07.32/07.39 3 Month - 07.36/07.42 6 Month - 07.46/07.50 9 Month - 07.49/07.53 1 Year - 07.54/07.56 2 Year - 07.23/07.25 3 Year - 07.19/07.22 4 Year - 07.19/07.21 5 Year - 07.19/07.21 7 Year - 07.17/07.25 10 Year - 07.17/07.25 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.