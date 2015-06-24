Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.85-06.90 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.25 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.25 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.21 07.26 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 07.64 07.75 pct 1 MONTH 07.83 07.92 pct 3 MONTH 07.99 08.08 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.767 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.801 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 24 Jun 8.0750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.6427 pct 182 days t-bill 7.6733 pct 364 days t-bill 7.6919 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.28/07.36 2 Month - 07.32/07.39 3 Month - 07.36/07.43 6 Month - 07.46/07.51 9 Month - 07.49/07.53 1 Year - 07.55/07.57 2 Year - 07.24/07.27 3 Year - 07.22/07.25 4 Year - 07.22/07.24 5 Year - 07.22/07.24 7 Year - 07.20/07.28 10 Year - 07.20/07.28 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.