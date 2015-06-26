Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.35-06.40 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.20 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.20 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.05 07.12 pct 3 DAY 07.20 07.24 pct 14 DAY 07.71 07.82 pct 1 MONTH 07.91 08.01 pct 3 MONTH 08.04 08.13 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.855 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.820 pct(1800 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 26 Jun 8.1000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.6506 pct 182 days t-bill 7.6762 pct 364 days t-bill 7.7004 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.29/07.35 2 Month - 07.31/07.37 3 Month - 07.35/07.40 6 Month - 07.44/07.49 9 Month - 07.48/07.53 1 Year - 07.53/07.56 2 Year - 07.23/07.26 3 Year - 07.21/07.24 4 Year - 07.22/07.24 5 Year - 07.22/07.25 7 Year - 07.21/07.29 10 Year - 07.21/07.29 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.