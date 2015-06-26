Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.35-06.40
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.20 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.20 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.05 07.12 pct
3 DAY 07.20 07.24 pct
14 DAY 07.71 07.82 pct
1 MONTH 07.91 08.01 pct
3 MONTH 08.04 08.13 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.855 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.820 pct(1800 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 26 Jun 8.1000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.6506 pct
182 days t-bill 7.6762 pct
364 days t-bill 7.7004 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.29/07.35
2 Month - 07.31/07.37
3 Month - 07.35/07.40
6 Month - 07.44/07.49
9 Month - 07.48/07.53
1 Year - 07.53/07.56
2 Year - 07.23/07.26
3 Year - 07.21/07.24
4 Year - 07.22/07.24
5 Year - 07.22/07.25
7 Year - 07.21/07.29
10 Year - 07.21/07.29
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.