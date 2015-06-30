Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.15-07.20 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.26 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.25 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.24 07.28 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 07.74 07.84 pct 1 MONTH 07.92 08.00 pct 3 MONTH 08.06 08.14 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.865 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.860 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 30 Jun 8.1500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.6448 pct 182 days t-bill 7.6771 pct 364 days t-bill 7.7061 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.28/07.33 2 Month - 07.29/07.34 3 Month - 07.34/07.39 6 Month - 07.44/07.48 9 Month - 07.53/07.58 1 Year - 07.53/07.56 2 Year - 07.24/07.27 3 Year - 07.24/07.26 4 Year - 07.24/07.26 5 Year - 07.24/07.26 7 Year - 07.22/07.30 10 Year - 07.22/07.30 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.