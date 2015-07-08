Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.10-07.15
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.22 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.20 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.18 07.21 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 07.55 07.64 pct
1 MONTH 07.71 07.79 pct
3 MONTH 07.87 07.95 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.787 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.781 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 8 Jul 8.0750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.5306 pct
182 days t-bill 7.5768 pct
364 days t-bill 7.6239 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.19/07.27
2 Month - 07.21/07.29
3 Month - 07.28/07.35
6 Month - 07.33/07.38
9 Month - 07.42/07.47
1 Year - 07.42/07.45
2 Year - 07.14/07.18
3 Year - 07.14/07.17
4 Year - 07.14/07.17
5 Year - 07.14/07.17
7 Year - 07.12/07.20
10 Year - 07.12/07.20
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.