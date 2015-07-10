Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.15 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.18 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.03 07.09 pct 3 DAY 07.13 07.14 pct 14 DAY 07.55 07.64 pct 1 MONTH 07.70 07.78 pct 3 MONTH 07.88 07.97 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.806 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.806 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 10 Jul 8.0375 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.4840 pct 182 days t-bill 7.5460 pct 364 days t-bill 7.5653 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.18/07.26 2 Month - 07.21/07.28 3 Month - 07.27/07.34 6 Month - 07.32/07.37 9 Month - 07.42/07.47 1 Year - 07.41/07.44 2 Year - 07.14/07.16 3 Year - 07.14/07.16 4 Year - 07.13/07.16 5 Year - 07.14/07.16 7 Year - 07.11/07.19 10 Year - 07.11/07.19 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.