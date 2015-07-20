Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.15-07.20
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.20 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.20 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.18 07.22 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 07.54 07.61 pct
1 MONTH 07.71 07.79 pct
3 MONTH 07.81 07.87 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.824 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.843 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 20 Jul 7.9875 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.5116 pct
182 days t-bill 7.5410 pct
364 days t-bill 7.5722 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.21/07.28
2 Month - 07.25/07.31
3 Month - 07.31/07.36
6 Month - 07.37/07.42
9 Month - 07.47/07.52
1 Year - 07.47/07.50
2 Year - 07.20/07.22
3 Year - 07.19/07.21
4 Year - 07.19/07.22
5 Year - 07.19/07.22
7 Year - 07.17/07.25
10 Year - 07.17/07.25
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.