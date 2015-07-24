Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.10-07.15
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.17 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.19 pct
FBIL MIBOR
OVERNIGHT xx.xx pct
3 DAY 07.20 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
14 DAY 07.46 07.57 pct
1 MONTH 07.59 07.69 pct
3 MONTH 07.81 07.90 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.800 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.825 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 24 Jul 8.0000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.4952 pct
182 days t-bill 7.5395 pct
364 days t-bill 7.5756 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.21/07.28
2 Month - 07.25/07.31
3 Month - 07.32/07.37
6 Month - 07.38/07.42
9 Month - 07.48/07.52
1 Year - 07.48/07.50
2 Year - 07.20/07.23
3 Year - 07.20/07.22
4 Year - 07.20/07.22
5 Year - 07.20/07.22
7 Year - 07.17/07.25
10 Year - 07.17/07.25
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.