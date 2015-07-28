Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.05
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.19 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.20 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.20 pct
3 DAY xx.xx pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
14 DAY 07.44 07.53 pct
1 MONTH 07.58 07.66 pct
3 MONTH 07.78 07.86 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.812 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.806 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 28 Jul 7.9250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.4804 pct
182 days t-bill 7.5515 pct
364 days t-bill 7.5707 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.21/07.27
2 Month - 07.25/07.30
3 Month - 07.30/07.35
6 Month - 07.33/07.38
9 Month - 07.43/07.48
1 Year - 07.43/07.46
2 Year - 07.15/07.18
3 Year - 07.14/07.16
4 Year - 07.14/07.16
5 Year - 07.14/07.16
7 Year - 07.11/07.19
10 Year - 07.11/07.19
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.