Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.19 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.20 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.20 pct 3 DAY xx.xx pct NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- 14 DAY 07.44 07.53 pct 1 MONTH 07.58 07.66 pct 3 MONTH 07.78 07.86 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.812 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.806 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 28 Jul 7.9250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.4804 pct 182 days t-bill 7.5515 pct 364 days t-bill 7.5707 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.21/07.27 2 Month - 07.25/07.30 3 Month - 07.30/07.35 6 Month - 07.33/07.38 9 Month - 07.43/07.48 1 Year - 07.43/07.46 2 Year - 07.15/07.18 3 Year - 07.14/07.16 4 Year - 07.14/07.16 5 Year - 07.14/07.16 7 Year - 07.11/07.19 10 Year - 07.11/07.19 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.